Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Analysis

The contenders and the pretenders so far in the Illawarra Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
Jordan Warren
By Joshua Bartlett, and Jordan Warren
Updated April 30 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Among the most intriguing Premier League teams so far this season are (from left) Coniston, Tarrawanna and Wollongong Olympic. Pictures by Adam McLean, Robert Peet and Anna Warr
Among the most intriguing Premier League teams so far this season are (from left) Coniston, Tarrawanna and Wollongong Olympic. Pictures by Adam McLean, Robert Peet and Anna Warr

With just over a third of games played so far in the Illawarra Premier League football season, there is still everything to play for.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.