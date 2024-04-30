The contenders and the pretenders so far in the Illawarra Premier League

With just over a third of games played so far in the Illawarra Premier League football season, there is still everything to play for.
Even at this early stage, the race for the premiership is looking hot. The two 2023 silverware winners Coniston and Albion Park lead the race in 2024 without facing defeat as yet, but it is not just a two-horse race, with Wollongong Olympic and United not far behind on the ladder.
So which team has been the best, the most disappointing, the big surprise packet, and which will lift the IPL trophies come August and September?
Mercury football journalists Jordan Warren and Joshua Bartlett discuss all of this and more...
WARREN: Whilst the White Eagles are again showing what a force they are under George Antoniou, for me, Coniston has been immense.
After claiming the IPL grand final in 2023, the side lost a number of key men in the off-season to rival clubs. Captain Lukas Stergiou, Sam Matthews, Jason Zufic, and the goalscorer in the decider Matthew Floro all moved on, leaving Franc Pierro with a massive rebuild in his first full season as first grade coach.
So far, he has made it look easy. Seven games played, six wins, one draw, 23 goals for, and only six against. Cono has started out of the blocks on fire.
A grand final rematch with Cringila this weekend (Saturday, May 4) will prove another test to their mantle.
BARTLETT: You definitely can't look past Cono as being the most impressive side so far.
The side is stacked with youth and they are playing enthusiastic, exciting football - and getting the results every week.
A couple of weeks ago, their star player Toby Norval boldly declared to the Mercury that "we're too fit, we're too good and too fast as well".
Norval added that they would "keep peppering teams and get the results because we get the goals." On evidence, it's hard to argue.
Coniston have scored 23 goals in the opening seven matches, picking up six wins in the process.
Meanwhile, Albion Park have quietly slipped under the radar again, but they could be one to challenge Cono for the league championship later this year.
Wollongong Olympic and Cringila have probably been the next best sides, though they have both struggled with consistency so far.
WARREN: Corrimal promised so much following sparks of brilliance in 2023, despite missing out on finals.
The club's mantra of 'playing the kids' was a breath of fresh air in the IPL last season. Without a win in its opening seven fixtures, for me, the Rangers has been the most disappointing team.
One thing that Corrimal will want to change is the sheer amount of goals being conceded. So far the team has shipped 27.
Being a young squad, they will learn. You do fear the young Rangers have been affected mentally following a 5-2 loss to SCU.
The side was two goals to the good at half time, before Greg Valic's team scored five unanswered goals in the second 45. This type of loss has not been in isolation.
In the Bert Bampton Cup, they were again two goals up against SCU at half time, before the visitors clawed it back to 2-2, and then won 3-2 in extra time.
Just last round in the IPL, Corrimal were moments away from gaining a point against Coniston, before shipping three goals in a space of six minutes to lose 6-3.
Next up, they will be away to Wollongong United, the scene of one of their most famous victories in 2023 when Corrimal shocked with a 4-3 win. The team will be hoping a repeat of that result on Saturday.
BARTLETT: I know they've had tough year - both on and off the field - but Bulli have been underwhelming so far.
No Premier League club was hit harder than Bulli by the huge storms that hit the Illawarra in early April, which caused extensive damage to their home base Balls Paddock.
Prior to that setback, Julio Miranda's team was yet to win a game in 2024, with their biggest defeats coming at the hands of title contenders Coniston (4-0) and Albion Park (6-3).
Since, they've notched up an emotional 4-1 victory over Wollongong United, fell 3-0 to Tarrawanna and played out a 1-1 stalemate with South Coast United.
It sees Bulli sit in 10th spot on the table with an away clash with Olympic coming up this weekend.
They still have time to turn things around but, if the Balls Paddock team can't, it would be disappointing for a club that is traditionally been a Premier League powerhouse.
WARREN: It's a clash between Tarrawanna and SCU for mine. It must be said that Josh and I have been made to eat humble pie after predicting the Blueys to finish with the wooden spoon in our pre-season predictions. So far, Jason Wenig's team has had great wins against Cringila and Bulli.
But I'll go the way of SCU.
The side sits two points out of the finals placings after two wins, two draws, and four losses from the first eight games.
A 2-0 win against 2023 Bert Bampton Cup champions Olympic has been the pick of the bunch, but the 5-2 game against Corrimal showed their attacking flare.
The real question is now can SCU add consistency to its game? Following the win against Olympic, Valic said that was the battle going forward.
"I think the challenge for us now is in games where we need to dominate more of the ball and have more of the ball and create chances ourselves," Valic said.
"I think that's going to be our challenge going forward for the rest of the season."
BARTLETT: It's the Blueys for mine.
I've had some gentle ribbing from a couple of Tarra fans after our wooden spoon predictions, and fair play to them.
I thought our expectations were on point after their poor round one performance against Shellharbour, but Wenig's side has shown genuine signs that they are on the rise now.
It's taken a little bit of time, however, it appears that Tarrawanna's recruits are gelling well with the existing squad members.
The Blueys have notched up three wins in a row to move within touching distance of the top five.
After taking down Port Kembla (4-1) and Bulli (3-0), last week's 3-1 victory over Cringila was the confirmation that they're performing well. It was a statement win against a strong opponent, with the hosts also missing a couple of penalties.
They have two really tough games coming up against Albion Park and Wollongong United.
If they can get a positive result or two in those contests, Tarra are a real chance of playing finals in 2024.
WARREN: I think Antoniou will have his White Eagles side burning for success following the hurt of winning the league championship in 2023, but failing to make the grand final.
That side is brimming with quality. Even if they are missing a couple of the starting 11, the fringe players are more than capable.
I'll predict them in for a league/championship double. Lock in APWE v Coniston on May 25 in your calendars.
BARTLETT: I think Coniston has what it takes to go on and be crowned league champions.
Pierro's side got a taste for silverware after winning the IPL grand final last year, and I think they're primed to win the regular season trophy in 2024.
Cono's young players are another year more mature now, and they have the pace and class to beat every team in the competition.
In terms of their biggest challengers, you're right that Albion Park are nipping at their heels, while I haven't completely written off Cringila yet - though I still think that three-point penalty in pre-season could cost them dearly.
Wollongong Olympic are the dark horses for me to win the league. They've got the talent, but need to show more consistency each week.
WARREN: I'll say Corrimal at this stage. With no wins from seven, it's hard to see them climbing the table from here.
Port Kembla has also struggled in 2024, but a 6-0 win against the Rangers just 10 days ago shows that they are a class above.
BARTLETT: I think you're right that it's a battle between the Rangers and Port for the spoon.
I have been really disappointed with Corrimal in particular. I expected them to be the league's big improver this season, but they haven't been able to get their campaign going.
On current form, I now also expect them to finish last.
