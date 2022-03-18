news, latest-news,

A Wollongong man is among five across the state charged with child grooming offences in just over a week. The 29-year-old was arrested at Fairy Meadow early on the morning of Monday, March 14 and taken to Wollongong police station, where he was charged with use carriage service to groom under 16 years for sex. Detectives from the Child Exploitation Internet Unit began talking to the man online last month. Read more: Red panda Kesari dies after being hit by vehicle Police will allege in court that the man engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them, believing he was talking to a girl who was younger than 16, and tried to arrange to meet up with her. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court next month. This month, detectives have also arrested and charged four other men from the Blue Mountains, Southern Tablelands and Central West with child exploitation and grooming offences. Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad investigators urge parents and carers to remain vigilant to potential dangers online and educate their children. "The insidious nature of online predators is that they seek out children and adopt online behaviours typical of that age, such as the use of emojis, acronyms and slang as a way to groom their victims," Det A/Supt Powderly said. "In most cases what then follows is a request for explicit photos or attempts by the offender to meet up in person - an act which could have devastating consequences for a young child. Read more: Wollongong clinic delivering Australia-first model of care "As a parent or carer, you should explain to your child that people online may not always be who they claim to be and remain approachable and understanding in the event something makes the child uncomfortable online." Information and educational packages for parents and children are available from ThinkUKnow, a multi-agency program designed to educate and promote cyber safety. Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation can report them anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

