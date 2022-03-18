Goorjian lauds selfless Rathan-Mayes after clutch performance

news, latest-news, hawks, illawarra-hawks, nbl, brian-goorjian, xavier-rathan-mayes

When it comes to the big moments, some players have it, some players don't. Hawks import Xavier Rathan-Mayes left no doubt as to what category he fits into on Thursday night. The Sixth Man of the Year favourite has primarily been a facilitator this season, but it was scoring nous that came up trumps in a 103-97 win over South East Melbourne. With the Hawks playing for their season, Rathan-Mayes buried a clutch three with 20 seconds remaining after the Phoenix remarkably cut a 19-point deficit back to three at the death. It came after he also dropped the final six points of the third term to give his side a an 18-point cushion through three quarters. While his 15 points showed undeniable class, there have been plenty of commentators who've questioned whether the 27-year-old Canadian is the right fit in the Hawks rotation. Coach Brian Goorjian says that commentary does not give enough regard to Rathan-Mayes' selflessness in taking on a role far removed from his usual fare as a late replacement for initial import signing Travis Trice. "He was huge and there's been [a process] of him evolving," Goorjian said. "We had a player in that position (Trice) and under the circumstances it's tough signing [a replacement] when you don't have background and you don't have the research we had prior. "I knew when he came that there was going to be an adjustment period from how he likes to play, and the role he [needs to] play when you already have three imports on the floor. "He was the latest [player] to come in, he had no background with the group, but he's been committed to doing whatever it takes to figure it out and make us a better team." The proof will be in the pudding, but Goorjian has every faith that his newly-fashioned floor general can guide his team to the post-season. "He has sacrificed and changed his game to suit our team and it's been a hard process for him," Goorjian said. "Regardless of what social media says and what's gone on, I've enjoyed the process with him. He's been all about trying to make this work. "It's not just [Thursday night], I think if you look over the last four weeks, win or lose, he's getting better and better with our group. "I'm excited about where he's going to go as the season unfolds in these pressure games." Goorjian ran with what was virtually a seven-man rotation against the Phoenix, bench weapon Isaac White seeing just four minutes of action and Harry Froling wrestling with illness. It's not something that will carry over to Saturday's road clash against the far more perimeter-focused JackJumpers. "Isaac White and Tim Coenraad are integral parts because we're constantly playing small line-ups," Goorjian said. "[On Thursday] we had an advantage with our big line-up, Duop [Reath] and Sam [Froling] caused them trouble and we were dealing with Zhou Qi. "That kind of squashed Isaac but, as we go into this next game where it's small-ball and they're constantly switching, he becomes an important piece. "I think as we go down the back-stretch and the games come fast and furious, we'll be looking at a nine-man rotation." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

