Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
In depth

Koala listed as endangered - but will it be enough to save an icon?

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 25 2022 - 9:40pm, first published March 23 2022 - 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Here's looking at you, kid: A resident of Oakvale Farm and Fauna World, Picture: Stuart Quinn.

When the koala was declared endangered on Australia's east coast last month, it was a shock to many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.