Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Climate activists block access to Russell Vale cine

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 25 2022 - 1:21am, first published March 24 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community members have picketed Russell Vale mine this morning, joining a Global Climate Strike calling for urgent action on climate change.

NOT HAPPY: Community members picketed Russell Vale mine this morning, joining a Global Climate Strike calling for urgent action on climate change. Picture: Wesley Lonergan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.