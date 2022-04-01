Illawarra Mercury
Warnings remain in place as big surf continues to batter Illawarra coast

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 1 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:21pm
Authorities are urging people to stay out of the water and away from rock platforms and headlands as heavy surf continues along the Illawarra's coast.

A surfer hits up the huge swell at Shellharbour on Friday. For more photos, click the image. Picture: Sylvia Liber
