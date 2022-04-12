The autumn school holidays would ordinarily be the perfect time for families to get out and explore the natural beauty of the Illawarra bush, but recent downpours have made some places dangerous or inaccessible.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.