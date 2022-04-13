Five things to entertain this Easter long weekend in the Illawarra

Join the Happy Body Collective at Stuart Park for a free hula hoop jam on Easter Monday, 2pm to 5pm. They will have lots of hula hoops and will be pumping good tunes. It's suited for all levels to try something new, or practice and meet other hoopers in the community.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
