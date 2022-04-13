Wollongong Coal wins approval to restart mining at Wongawilli

Blasting will be limited to normal business hours until Wollongong Coal can prove it is able to comply with sleep disturbance rules as it prepares to restart mining at Wongawilli.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
