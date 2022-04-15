Bass Point 'Great Walls' plan needs better information, says council

Shellharbour City Council has said quarry operator Hanson Australia hasn't provided good enough information about the size and status of the giant walls of earth proposed for Bass Point, including where up to 200,000 tonnes of excavated material to form them will be coming from.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
