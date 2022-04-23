Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Covid

Will lifting COVID isolation rules increase the burden on our health system?

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 23 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The decision to remove the requirement for household contacts of people with COVID-19 to isolate will likely provide an income bump to many businesses and the government.

Will lifting COVID isolation rules increase the burden on our health system?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.