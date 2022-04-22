Illawarra Mercury
Liberals' mystery man finishes top of Cunningham ballot paper

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 22 2022 - 6:52am, first published 4:30am
Order: In the draw for ballot positions Andrew Constance (left) grabbed the top spot in Gilmore, while the Greens' Jamie Dixon (right) came in last place in Whitlam. Pictures: Sylvia Liber

The Liberals' mystery candidate for Cunningham earned the top spot on the ballot paper - but he wasn't there to see it.

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

