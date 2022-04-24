Solar-powered car on show at HARS Museum this week

An award-winning solar powered car is touring "renewable energy zones" of NSW this week including the Illawarra, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of sustainable thinkers.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.