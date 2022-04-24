Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Solar-powered car on show at HARS Museum this week

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated April 24 2022 - 1:42am, first published 12:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning solar car "Unlimited 2.0" is on tour and this April. Picture: Supplied

An award-winning solar powered car is touring "renewable energy zones" of NSW this week including the Illawarra, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of sustainable thinkers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.