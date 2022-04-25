Illawarra Mercury
Shell Cove Marina's millions put Shellharbour council's budget in the black

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 25 2022 - 5:50am, first published 4:30am
Budget: Construction of the Shellharbour Marina breakwall in 2017 ... the project is the reason the council budget for the coming year is in profit. Picture: Robert Peet

Without the windfall from the Shellharbour Marina, council would have been in the red by almost a million dollars.

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

