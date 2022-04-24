Illawarra Mercury
All the photos from Anzac Day marches across the Illawarra

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated April 25 2022 - 5:11am, first published April 24 2022 - 10:49pm
The tuning note of bagpipes and tubas and the sharp rattle of a snare drum filled Crown Street Mall as hundreds of marchers gathered before the start of Wollongong's Anzac Day parade.

