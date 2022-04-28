Reopen it now! Fears Bulli Hospital has been 'closed by stealth'

Illawarra Mercury
Reopen it now! Fears Bulli Hospital urgent care centre has been 'closed by stealth'

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated April 28 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:00am
Hundreds of Illawarra residents have signed a petition to get NSW Health to reopen the urgent care centre at Bulli Hospital, with some concerned that the northern suburbs medical service has been "closed by stealth".

