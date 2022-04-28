Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Rugby League again delayed by big wet

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated April 28 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:28am
Waiting game: Illawarra Rugby League general manager Nigel Roy. Picture: Adam McLean

Illawarra Rugby League manager Nigel Roy remains confident of playing out a full season, after this weekend's competition opener was postponed due to the ongoing rain.

