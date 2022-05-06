Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Hard to imagine': Climate Council report paints bleak picture of Barrack Point's future

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated May 6 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT WORRIED: John Italia on his Barrack Point balcony. Photo: Adam McLean

John Italia looked out from the balcony of his Barrack Point home, picturing a future where rising water levels inundate his street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.