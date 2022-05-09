Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Alex Volkanovski set to resume rivalry with old foe as UFC 276 card unveiled

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 9 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reigning champion: UFC star Alex Volkanovski will put his title on the line in July. Picture: Adam McLean

Illawarra UFC star Alex Volkanovski will have the chance to put a punctuation point on his rivalry with Max Holloway when the pair fight in July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.