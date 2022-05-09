Alex Volkanovski set to resume rivalry with old foe as UFC 276 card unveiled

Illawarra UFC star Alex Volkanovski will have the chance to put a punctuation point on his rivalry with Max Holloway when the pair fight in July.
The clash will complete the trilogy between the two fighters, with Volkanovski set to put his UFC Featherweight Title on the line at UFC 276 in Las Vegas on July 2.
The Australian claimed the first two battles between the pair, a unanimous decision in 2019 before a controversial split decision in 2020.
Volkanovski and Holloway were set to face off in March, the American withdrawing due to injury.
That instead saw Volkanovski take on the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, a fight the reigning champion dominated before a fourth-round stoppage.
Despite losing twice to his featherweight rival in recent years, Holloway will be out to regain the title he held between 2017 and 2019.
UFC 276 will also see middleweight champion Israel Adesanya take on Jared Cannonier.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
