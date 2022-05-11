Is education in the Illawarra meeting future job needs?

Sainath Reddy Nalla, 31, Coniston: "There are too many people and you are just a number in the uni. We just have to guide ourselves and find a job and there's no say. They don't put you through the recruitment process, you just do your uni, get out of uni and find a job. There's probably not enough money in it, there's not enough direction given to young kids to sort of go into trades anymore."