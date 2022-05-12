Former Illawarra Hawks coach Brian Goorjian is returning to Asia, the veteran signing with the Bay Area Dragons.
The Philippines-based team will contest the East Asia Super League, where they play against the best clubs from China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.
Advertisement
Goorjian has inked a two-year contract with the Dragons and the veteran is eager to lead the side to a championship.
"I am honoured to be appointed as the Bay Area Dragons' head coach," Goorjian said.
"Being the first guest club in the Philippine Basketball Association in two decades while competing in the premier league in Asia, East Asia Super League, is an exciting prospect."
Goorjian's move to Asia will not prevent him from continuing his role as Hawks' special advisor for basketball operations.
It's a position he took up after standing down as Illawarra head coach last week, with long-time assistant Jacob Jackomas stepping into the top job.
Goorjian also remains committed to the Boomers, the Australian men's team to play World Cup qualifiers in Melbourne over the coming months.
"The Boomers remain a priority for me and I look forward to working with the team as together we go for gold in Paris," Goorjian said.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.