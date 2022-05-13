First it was Group Seven, then the Illawarra Premier League, now all Illawarra Rugby senior fixtures have been abandoned for this weekend.
The move comes as the region's big wet continues for another week, with winter sporting seasons decimated by the rain.
The Illawarra Rugby season was already postponed by more than a month to provide players with enough time to prepare for the rigours of a full-contact sport.
The competition eventually kicked off last weekend, only to be put on hold again.
With constraints over when the season must finish due to the UCI Cycling World Championships, Saturday's matches will be deemed wash outs and not rescheduled.
Shamrocks were due to face Campbelltown, the Woonona club looking to build on last week's victory over Camden.
Instead they will take the weekend off, coach Paul Ridgway revealing the frustration is growing within the playing ranks.
"It's incredibly disappointing," Ridgway said. "There's a whole range of words you can use, frustrating is another one.
"The players are trying really hard, training as best as they possibly can under difficult circumstances. We start to get a look in and then the carpet gets pulled out from underneath your feet.
"It's frustrating as coaches, but for players it's difficult for those guys to maintain motivation when you're training all the time.
"You don't want to train together, you want to play together. That's the fun part and they're missing that. Unfortunately there's no answers at the moment, it's not only our sport, it's everywhere."
Illawarra Rugby already faced a number of logistical issues before the rain returned this week.
Vikings' home ground is currently out of action as officials attempt to install new lighting, while Shamrocks fear their field is weeks away from being ready for rugby. And that's assuming the rain stops and does not return.
Tech Tahs are also facing an uphill battle, Saunders Oval recently vandalised. That left the ground unplayable for Saturday, the club working hard to ensure it is back up and running as quickly as possible.
The association had secured Wilton as a potential backup venue should any games need relocating, however that field has also been closed this weekend.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
