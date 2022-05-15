Dapper gents and gals in their finest threads are readying themselves once again to participate in Wollongong's annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.
If the previous five events are anything to go by, thousands of people will take part in the sixth ride on Sunday, May 22.
History shows Wollongong is a big supporter of the event and raising funds for men's mental health initiatives.
The niche event unites classic and vintage-style motorcycle riders across over 900 cities, raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men's mental health through charity partner the Movember Foundation.
In 2021, Wollongong ranked second globally, raising over $155,000. In the last five rides the city has raised $439,000.
Organisers are hoping to crack the $500,000 mark this year.
Wollongong participant Phill Critcher was also presented a Triumph motorcycle earlier this year for raising the most money for the Movember Foundation globally.
Wollongong event organiser Jane Sim from City Coast Motorcycles was humbled by the result, adding involving the business community was key to its charm and success.
"We run the day as cost-neutral because we want every cent to go towards fundraising," she said.
"Local businesses make this achievable by offering prizes and incentives. They help to create a memorable experience for our participants and in turn, they're appreciated and make new connections.
"It's community supporting community.
"For example, Biz Sites will be supplying drone and video filmography services, Clutch Moto, Club Windang and Dapto Self Storage are sponsoring fabulous prizes, while Dapper Man London, who are a perfect fit, are giving touch-ups at our start location."
Mentesh Tumburi and Jessica Gomes of Dapper Man London in West Wollongong were thrilled to join the event as a new sponsor.
"As a small local business, we're honoured to be part of such a great event with so much heart.
"It gives us an opportunity to give back to our community who support our business," the duo said.
"We look forward to seeing all the dapper ladies and gents riding together in the Illawarra and globally.
"Thanks to Jane and Tim from City Coast Motorcycles for putting together such a special day."
The 2022 Distinguished Gentleman's Ride will be held on Sunday, May 22. Owners of vintage and classic motorcycles can register at gentlemansride.com
Participants will be notified of the start location ahead of the event.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
