Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

All the festive photos from the Comic Gong festival

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 14 2022 - 7:11am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cos players young and young at heart were out in force on Saturday for the return of Wollongong's original pop-culture festival - Comic Gong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.