All the festive photos from the Comic Gong festival

Cos players young and young at heart were out in force on Saturday for the return of Wollongong's original pop-culture festival - Comic Gong.
People made the most of the sunny autumn day to soak up everything on offer at the new and improved festival.
Comic Gong's triumphant return, after not running during the COVID-19 pandemic, included spreading out to the Crown Street Mall for the first time, offering even more trade stalls and artists as well as an "After Party" featuring DJ Sandeux and Steampunk Vagabonds from 3.30-5.30pm.
The festival presented by Wollongong City Libraries and Wollongong Council, was held across five locations: Wollongong Library, Wollongong Town Hall, Arts Precinct, Arts Gallery and the Crown Street Mall.
The free event offered something for everyone to enjoy including LEGO robots, the Illawarra Mercury Cosplay Competitions, kids' activities, face painting, artist and trade stalls, Live Action Role Play (LARP) demonstrations, the Batmobile, arcade games and pinball machines.
The James family from Warilla were among the thousands of people who had "a ball" at Comic Gong.
"We are just happy the event is back and people are out and about enjoying themselves after the pandemic," Stuart James told the Mercury.
"We love Comic Gong and have come every time it is on. My kids Charlie (14) and Molly (12) always dress up in costumes.
"As you can see Molly is dressed as Maleficent and Charlie is Doc Brown from Back to the Future.
"It's a top day. I'm so glad there is no rain and everyone can move around freely and enjoy this spectacular festival."
As in previous years a range of different people with eclectic tastes and interests converged on the city centre to celebrate everything pop-culture, comics, art and cosplay.
They included locals and people from Sydney like Josh, who dressed as Jung Lee from Chinese game Genshin Impact.
"This is my first time at Comic Gong. It is interesting. I think it is cool that small communities do Cosplay conventions," he said.
Florencia from Wongawilli also stood out as Mary Saitome from anime Kakegurui. "I love her energy and I love her attitude and I really like the character and the outfit looks good on me."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
