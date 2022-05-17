Illawarra Mercury

New UOW exhibition blurs the lines between science and art

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonia Leber and David Chesworth - 'Where Lakes Once Had Water' (video still), 2020.

A new art exhibition has opened at the University of Wollongong this week, which has been thousands of years in the making.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.