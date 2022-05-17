Adventure Race mixes mountain biking, trail running, kayaks in Royal National Park

Run, kayak and mountain bike your way through the Royal National Park on June 4 for the ultimate triathlon, but off road.
The Royal National Park Adventure Race will see teams of two navigate a secret course whilst transitioning between trail running, mountain biking and kayaking to reach the finish line in the fastest time possible.
Advertisement
The course is kept secret until the morning of the event; at registration teams are given a map showing the various check points and the race begins.
There are various race options to suit all abilities and ages, including a novice course suited for those new to the sport - with approximately 5-15km of mountain biking, 3-5 km of trial running and 1-2 km of kayaking.
The classic course is suited for people wanting to up the intensity with 15-20km of mountain biking, 5-10km of trail running and 2-4 km of kayaking.
The races can last from four to six hours and will start and finish at Reids Flat, Audley.
Kayaks will be provided on race day and those who do not own a mountain bike can hire one.
For more details, visit: https://maxadventurerace.com.au/
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.