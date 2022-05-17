Illawarra Mercury
Catch best selling author Liane Moriarty in conversation in Wollongong

Updated May 17 2022 - 9:41am, first published 5:40am
Liane Moriarty is the author of nine best selling novels, including Big Little Lies. Picture: Supplied

The author behind Big Little Lies will join some of the Illawarra's best poets for a satellite session of the Sydney Writer's Festival on Sunday May 22.

