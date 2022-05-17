Woonona schoolboy hit by car prompts call for safer roads

A Woonona mother has backed calls to reduce speed limits around schools after her 10-year-old son "incredibly" escaped serious injury when hit by a car while riding his bike to school on Monday morning.
Lisa Bates feared for her son's life when a car hit Kayden Enslow while he was attempting to turn into Nicholson Road from the Princes Highway.
"He's actually gone up onto the bonet, smashed [the driver's] windscreen and ended up about 20 metres from where he got hit," she said.
"The bike is ruined but fortunately Kayden is okay. How he escaped serious injury is incredible.
"He only has about two small bruises about the size of a 50 cent piece and some very mild scratches. We are so lucky it wasn't worse."
Following her son's "lucky escape" Ms Bates plans on contacting Wollongong Council to see what they can do to make streets around schools safer.
"Walking around these streets especially near the intersection of Nicholson Rd and Princes Highway is pretty dangerous," she said.
"There is way too many places to look, especially at that intersection.
"You have to look up the highway, you have to look behind you at other cars coming and there is just small opportunities, and you have got to go quickly.
"It is just too much for young kids to be able to make those correct decisions of when it is safe to go.
"A pedestrian somewhere along there would be good, as would reducing the speed limit.
"The big issue is you have a high school on the street so you have young P-platers traveling at the same time that all these kids are coming out of school.
"It is just a disaster waiting to happen really.
"I think more needs to be done not just here but in other schools in the area.
"I think a lot more needs to be done so kids can feel safe to walk or ride to school."
This call has the backing of Wollongong-based walking advocates including Safe Streets to School co-founder Jon Lindley and 30please.org founder Lena Huda.
"All kids and families should be able to enjoy getting to school safely. Many streets are too hard to cross for children and many streets lack footpaths," Mr Lindley said.
"Four decades ago, three out of four children walked or cycled to school, compared to only one out of four children today.
Our vision is one where children can walk to school independently without having to worry to be hit by fast-moving cars. We are campaigning for footpaths and crossings or 30km/h speed limits within the walking catchment of schools.- Safe Streets to School co-founder Jon Lindley
"Since the 1970s the number of cars has increased by a factor four on Australian streets and not much has been done to reduce the negative consequences this has on our children who need to navigate traffic when walking to school.
"Consequently, government sponsors special events like the Walk to School Day. But if we don't make our streets safer for walking, there is little hope we will get any traction from it.
"Our vision is one where children can walk to school independently without having to worry to be hit by fast-moving cars. We are campaigning for footpaths and crossings or 30km/h speed limits within the walking catchment of schools."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
