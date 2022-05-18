Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Kooky' Kiama surfer Mat King quit his day job to pursue a dream

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated May 19 2022 - 1:12am, first published May 18 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mathew King, aka South Coast Kook, at his local beach in Kiama. Picture:Sylvia Liber

On the day that Mathew King's daughter was born, he decided it was time to change his life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.