Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022

Here's what you need to know about voting in Cunningham, Whitlam and Gilmore on election day

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 20 2022 - 9:12am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Make sure you make some time to vote in the federal election on Saturday. Picture: Robert Peet

People in the Illawarra will join those across the country in voting in the federal election this Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.