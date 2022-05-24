Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shell Cove's Kyle Zunic re-commits to Perth Wildcats, elevated to main roster

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 24 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING FORWARD: Wildcats player Kyle Zunic drives to the key against the JackJumpers in March. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Kyle Zunic's dedication on and off the court in the west has paid dividends, with the Shell Cove talent signing a fresh new deal with the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.