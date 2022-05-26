Crowded House have added seven new dates to their Australian tour for this October and November, with the acclaimed band bringing decades worth of hits to Wollongong as well as other cities.
The new shows include Darwin Convention Centre, Cairns Convention Centre, Townsville Entertainment Centre, A Day On The Green at Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton, Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre on November 8, Sydney's Aware Super Theatre on November 9, and Tamworth Entertainment Centre on November 15.
It follows a sell out show at Bowral's Centennial Vineyards for A Day on the Green, part of their "Dreamers Are Waiting" tour - their first Aussie run in 12 years.
The additional dates have been added to an extensive itinerary which includes gigs at Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: www.crowdedhouse.com
Live Nation pre-sale for all new shows (excluding Mt Cotton), commences Tuesday, May 31 at 12.00pm, concluding Thursday, June 2 at 12.00pm, with general public tickets on sale from 1.00pm on Thursday, June 2.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
