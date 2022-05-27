The Wollongong Bulldogs will look to continue their strong start to the 2022 season when they tackle rivals the Lions on Saturday.
The latest instalment of the derby is set to go ahead at North Dalton Park, with the Bulldogs looking to maintain their unbeaten streak this season. Conversely, the Lions are yet to taste victory but Dogs coach Aidan Leishman refused to underestimate their opposition.
"We know what the Lions bring, they're a quality side. They've got some good young midfielders there and not a bad spine, and they're always a bit better at Dalton," Leishman said.
"I think we got pretty lucky when we played them in round two, we were prepared a bit more and they had a few out. So it will be good to see what we get this week."
As the stop-start nature of this season continues due to rain, the Dogs head into this fixture after playing half a game last weekend.
The Dogs had led the Shellharbour Suns by 25 points at half-time at Myimbarr Oval when the game was cancelled due to the playing surface being deemed unsafe.
"We haven't had a settled side this year and we haven't really trained either, so we're just happy to get out there and have a run around where we can," Leishman said.
"I think fitness will be crucial on Saturday, it's about who has been able to get a little bit more fitness in. It's a big deck at Dalton, so if we can stick to our structures and move the ball quickly, hopefully we can get it up our end and keep it up there."
Elsewhere, the Suns are set to host Figtree while Kiama are due to meet the Tigers.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
