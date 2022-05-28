Musicians, artists, creators and performers have infiltrated Wollongong's nooks and crannies in the first three days of the free Laneways Live festival.
At the behest of Wollongong City Council, local legends including Yours & Owls, Circus Monoxide and Wollongong's Conservatorium of Music, have provided entertainment plus across the four stages across Globe Lane, Globe Way, Crown Lane and onto Crown Street.
And it seems the people of Wollongong can't get enough.
"It's fantastic. I really love the vibe in the city at the moment. It's great to see so many people out and about enjoying this wonderful festival," Joe from Kanahooka said.
Sonny from Balgownie also liked what he saw.
"It's great having so many varied acts performing in our city. I really think we should do things like this most weekends of the year. It's a great way to bring people into the city. The more people around the better it is for our struggling retailers and small businesses," he said.
Bernadette from Balgownie appreciated the fact Wollongong's laneways were being used in such "a cool way".
"For too long our laneways have been bare and boring," she said.
"They're alive now with plenty of colour and sounds. It's great checking out all the great acts from circus performers walking around the city to singers and musicians doing their thing.
"I've had so much fun. Long may the festival continue."
The four-day artistic extravaganza that is the Laneways Live festival continues until Sunday evening.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
