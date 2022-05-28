A week can be a long time in footy. Just ask the Shamrocks.
Advertisement
Seven days after they copped a 50-0 drubbing at the hands of fellow Illawarra Rugby contenders Shoalhaven, the Shamrocks responded in perfect fashion to outclass rivals the Vikings 35-14 on Saturday.
In a see-sawing battle at Wilton's Hannaford Oval, momentum proved crucial throughout the game. The Shamrocks started in hot form to jump out to a 21-0 lead after about 30 minutes, before a yellow card proved the turning point, with the Vikings fighting back to cut the margin to 21-14 shortly after halftime.
However, despite losing some key players to injury - including number eight Jesse Parahi - the Shamrocks were able to fight back in the latter stages to run out winners by 21 points. Parahi led the way with two tries for the Woonona side, while teammates Damien Clark, Liam Rowntree and Dale Sullivan also dived over. The Vikings' try scorers were Patrick Kelly and Shane Makea.
"We got off to a really good start and played 30 minutes of high quality footy with good tempo, and direct in terms of our attack. We then had a yellow card with 10 minutes to go in the first half and they took full advantage of that, which they typically do - you can't give Vikings teams too many opportunities," Shamrocks coach Paul Ridgway said.
"But I was really happy with our resolve to be able to come back after [conceding] two quick tries and really work through the second half, and get the result in the end. We had a few key injuries, Jesse Parahi came off, and there was a few others in the front row and another backrowers hurt his shoulder. We had to plug those holes, so I was really happy that the young guys who stepped up were able to do that successfully and close the game out.
"I think that resilience is hard for most clubs at the moment, we certainly don't have the same sort of depth that we've had in the past. We've got a lot of young guys who are good footballers, but don't have the experience playing first grade. But they're stepping up at the moment which is pleasing."
The win keeps the Shamrocks near the top of Illawarra Rugby's first grade ladder. The side remains in second place, after the top-placed Shoalhaven claimed a 29-12 win over University on Saturday.
"We're pleased to be up there. We've had some guys in and out, which has been a challenge for us, but I think everyone's got those challenges," Ridgway said.
"The Vikings have had two really good wins, I think they beat Campbelltown and Kiama, both teams who have been really competitive. They got off to a bit of a hot start, so for us to have that kind of win today was definitely pleasing and it's nice to still be in that picture.
"We're in it to win the competition, that's where we're coming from, and we just need to stay in touch with that top four. It was a good win for us today, and any win against the Vikings for us is good. And I'm sure they would say the same thing. We enjoy playing them, and they enjoy playing us."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.