"But I was really happy with our resolve to be able to come back after [conceding] two quick tries and really work through the second half, and get the result in the end. We had a few key injuries, Jesse Parahi came off, and there was a few others in the front row and another backrowers hurt his shoulder. We had to plug those holes, so I was really happy that the young guys who stepped up were able to do that successfully and close the game out.