Harry averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game during his one-season stint at the Hawks, highlighted by a shooting masterclass (27 points including 8-10 from long range) against the 36ers at the WIN Entertainment Centre in January. However, the NBL journeyman - who has previously played for Townsville, 36ers and Bullets since his debut in 2015 - said he was now "super excited" to get back to Brisbane.