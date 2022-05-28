The Froling siblings' on-court reunion in Wollongong is over, with Harry to return to the Bullets for their next NBL campaign.
The Brisbane club announced on Saturday morning that the 24-year-old would depart the Illawarra and return to Queensland for the 2022/23 season. It means that Harry and Sam will once again go from being teammates to on-court rivals.
The departure comes just a shy of a year since Harry announced he would join the Hawks to play alongside his younger brother.
Harry averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game during his one-season stint at the Hawks, highlighted by a shooting masterclass (27 points including 8-10 from long range) against the 36ers at the WIN Entertainment Centre in January. However, the NBL journeyman - who has previously played for Townsville, 36ers and Bullets since his debut in 2015 - said he was now "super excited" to get back to Brisbane.
"I've got some great friends and family there and I can't wait to help build something special and hopefully contribute to the Bullets becoming a consistent, title contending organisation," Froling said.
Bullets general manager of basketball Sam Mackinnon was pleased to welcome Harry back to Brisbane.
"Everyone in the NBL is aware of Harry's talent and last year he proved how good he can be," Mackinnon said.
"Signing Harry was a priority as it allows us to play different line-ups, due to his ability to stretch the floor and play multiple positions. We're excited to have him back at the Bullets."
Harry's departure comes a week after the Hawks announced Kings NBL championship winner Wani Swaka Lo Buluk would join the club on a two-year deal.
Lo Buluk joins the likes of Sam Froling, Tyler Harvey and Daniel Grida to commit to Illawarra's 2022/23 campaign, which will be the first under new head coach Jacob Jakomas. Retaining star duo Duop Reath and Antonius Cleveland also remains a priority for the Hawks this off-season.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
