Still waiting for work to start on cutting down M1's Big Dipper

More than five years after it was announced, plans to cut the M1 Princes Motorway's Big Dipper are yet to begin.
In December 2016, the state and federal governments jointly kicked in $84 million for the work that would shave six to eight metres off the Big Dipper, reconfigure the motorway and add an extra lane in each direction between Bellambi Creek and the Picton Road turn-off.
At that time, the plan was to start construction in mid-2017 - but that time has come and gone.
In April 2019 the detailed design works for the upgrade were completed but, since then, there has been no word on where the project is at or when construction might begin.
"As the project progresses we will continue to keep the community and stakeholders informed," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"Timing of construction is yet to be confirmed."
A second stage of the project would see an extra lane built between Bellambi Creek and Bulli Tops.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
