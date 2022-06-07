Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Heritage plans for Keira Street restaurant strip paused by Wollongong council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 7 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes: Les Dion in front of the family-owned restaurant strip on Keira Street ... council has decided to rethink plans to place the buildings on its heritage list. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Wollongong council will rethink placing a heritage order on the Keira Street restaurant strip.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.