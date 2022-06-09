Trainer Kerry Parker is hoping to avoid recent history repeating when Don Luigi launches another Midway Handicap raid at Randwick on Saturday.
The four-year-old gelding jumped and ran from the widest barrier a fortnight ago, but the early work to sit outside the lead cost him late, fading for third after being in front at the 200m.
Josh Parr, replacing Regan Bayliss, has the tricky assignment of negotiating the same trip barrier 12.
But Parker knows there'll be little other option than to press ahead and hope for a soft landing in running.
"It cost him last time," Parker said.
"But it's just the kind of horse he is, you've just sort of got to ride him and let him run.
"If you try and restrain him and find cover, he'll resent it, but at least he's deeper into his preparation now, where he's not as fresh and less likely to do silly things.
"I think he deserves a Midway, he's had a great preparation and he's improving all the time."
Provincial Championships runner Prince Aurelius ($41), bred and trained by Tyrone Coyle, has drawn inside Don Luigi ($11) and jockey Kathy O'Hara will be looking for the lead.
Robert and Luke Price are also sweating on gaining a start in the Midway event with Kimberley Rain ($151), currently the first emergency.
Queen Elizabeth-winning star Think It Over, as well as Hope In Your Heart - who ran in three Group 1s last campaign and finished second in the Group 3 Kembla Grange Classic - are back in work at the Parker stables.
"They're just doing a bit of trot and canter work," he said. "We'll build them up to a trial, they've got about 11 weeks to be ready for the spring preparation."
Meanwhile, the Prices celebrates a breakthrough win for Satness over a mile at Gosford.
Satness had six straight placings since March, but with Brock Ryan aboard would not be denied on Thursday, sitting behind the leaders before sweeping off the turn to win by almost two lengths.
"He deserved that and it's probably his first start this preparation on an improving track," Robert Price said.
"You don't get beat when your jockeys ride them like that."
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
