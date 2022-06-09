Dragons sweat on fitness of Origin pair as Cowboys test looms

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is hopeful of having Origin stars Ben Hunt and Tariq Sims on deck for Friday's clash with the Cowboys, with both coming through Origin I unscathed.
Having typically gone the full 80 minutes in previous outings in the Maroons No. 9, Hunt played just 37 minutes on Wednesday, making 24 tackles in a Queensland win.
Sims' minutes were also down on previous Origin efforts, finishing with 10 carries and 25 tackles in 57 minutes on the Blues' left edge.
Should Hunt be unavailable Jayden Sullivan will be the likely stand-in at halfback after training in Hunt's spot in the build-up.
The 20-year-old was named in the Dragons 17 on Tuesday, but could drop out altogether if Hunt backs up, with Josh McGuire set to be a late inclusion.
Jaydn Su'A is also eyeing an early return from an ankle injury and could come into the frame depending on Sims' fitness.
Sims and Hunt flew to Townsville on Thursday morning for the clash with the third-placed Cowboys, but Griffin said the quality of opposition won't dictate the final call.
"They both pulled up OK but we're not going to hurt them," Griffin said.
"If they're fit and ready to play we'll consider that once they've done their medical.
"Jayden Sullivan's been with us for the whole week and he's had a great week, so we won't be taking any risks with them.
"[Su'A and McGuire] had a run and they both look OK. McGuire's probably a bit more [advanced] than Jaydn Su'A but it's good to have them both close.
"Hopefully McGuire will play tomorrow night."
The Dragons hopes of producing an upset will rest heavily on whether Hunt can back up, with his side looking near rudderless in his absence in recent seasons.
The 32-year-old was leading the Dally M Medal race when voting went behind the curtain a fortnight ago, with Griffin feeling his skipper showed his class for the Maroons.
"I thought he was very good. Him and Harry Grant in particular were one of the big differences between the two teams the way they played," Griffin said.
"Ben's kicking game, particularly at the back end of the game, really helped Queensland once he got back on the field as well.
"If Ben plays he always gives us that leadership. He's our captain and the boys love playing for him, but if he doesn't [play] we'll get that leadership from the rest of the group.
"We've got a lot of leaders within our group, they're a pretty tight group, a pretty strong group. We had a slow start but the last couple of months have been pretty good.
"We've got ourselves back into equal eighth and it's just about [Friday] night now and taking on the Cowboys."
Cowboys coach Todd Payten left his entire Origin contingent out of the 17 he named on Tuesday, with Reuben Cotter, Val Holmes and Jeremiah Nanai all named on an extended bench.
Nanai is at long odds to back up after suffering an ankle injury in the Maroons win, with a decision on the rest of the contingent to follow Thursday's captain's run.
Undoubtedly the surprise packets of 2022, Griffin feels the Cowboys present the biggest test his side's faced this season.
"They're in great form at the moment, they're probably the form team of the competition," Griffin said.
"They've put five or six [wins] together and they're doing it very well. They're been playing a really strong 80 minutes, their attack's been building really well.
"They're strong right across the field which is a reflection of where they are on the ladder. They've got a lot of depth so it's a big task for us.
"Our attack's been building nicely as well over the last month so it'll be a good test for us against a really good side on their home track."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
