Dragons sweat on fitness of Origin pair as Cowboys test looms

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated June 9 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:02am
CLASS: The Dragons have been rudderless when forced to play without skipper Ben Hunt over the past two seasons. Picture: Adam McLean

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is hopeful of having Origin stars Ben Hunt and Tariq Sims on deck for Friday's clash with the Cowboys, with both coming through Origin I unscathed.

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

