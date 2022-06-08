Eight stars return as Dragons chase NRLW grand final redemption

She was entitled to feel plenty of things at the end of her maiden NRLW campaign, but Dragons star Taliah Fuimaono admits the overwhelming feeling was one of relief.
One of the breakout stars of the NRLW season, Fuimaono played every minute of every game for the Dragons - barring an untimely 10 minutes in the sin-bin in the grand final.
Advertisement
It was no small feat given a horror run with injuries - an ACL and two shoulder reconstructions - that once prompted a surgeon to suggest she give the game away at just 21.
While a 16-4 loss to the fairytale Roosters in the decider was heartbreaking, proving she belonged at the elite level took at least some of the edge off it.
"It was relief to be honest after struggling through a few setbacks over the past few years with injuries," Fuimaono said.
"We didn't get the [grand-final] win, but to get as far as we did with all the doubters we had made it a really special one.
"It was comforting because throughout my journey I have been set back at bad times and missed out on some opportunities.
"I had that thought in the back of my mind, would I have been good enough to make it? It was that big unknown.
"Getting that season in and being able to actually perform at that level, and not suck, was really good and a big relief."
After inking a new deal to remain in Wollongong for the upcoming season, the 23-year-old is confident the Dragons can go one better after retaining a host of key stars.
Captain and vice-captain Kezie Apps and Keeley Davis headline the list of confirmed signings that also includes Dragons stalwarts Holli Wheeler and Shaylee Bent as well as front-row wrecking ball Elsie Albert and NSW regular Quincy Dodd.
While the club is expected to throw every effort at retaining reigning NRLW player of the year Emma Tonegato, it has crucially secured the return of Rachael Pearson to partner Fuimaono in the halves.
Fuimaono said continuing their development as a combo under coach Jamie Soward was the biggest factor in her decision.
"From the get-go I wanted to stay. I wasn't really interested in making a change," she said.
"I've still got a lot to learn from Sowie and I had the best experience being coached by him. He really opened my eyes to rugby league and all the little things he looks at, particularly in attack.
"It was something I'd never been exposed to coming through the system. We had a really good bunch and it would honestly be ideal if we could keep all the same teams and just go again.
"It doesn't work like that but we've still got a solid group returning, so hopefully we can keep that same bond and culture throughout that season."
Advertisement
She's confident she will hit the ground running despite withdrawing from the NSW State of Origin squad due to a broken collarbone suffered in round one of the NSW Women's Premiership.
"I was a bit worried initially but it's going really well," she said.
"I'm back at training now and hopefully I can start contact in the next week and a half. I can potentially play Harvey Norman [Premiership] finals, then I'll be straight into preseason for the Dragons."
Soward said the octet locked on were all priority signings as the club looks to clear the final hurdle after two grand final appearances without a win.
"After making the grand final last year we wanted to get back as many of those players as we could," Soward said.
"I'm incredibly happy that these girls, who are all representative players, have all re-committed to the Dragons.
Advertisement
"The nucleus of what our team is about have jumped straight back into the fold, which is very pleasing and hopefully we'll put ourselves back in a position to be competing for a major piece of silverware."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.