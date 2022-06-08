Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Eight stars return as Dragons chase NRLW grand final redemption

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
June 8 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK AGAIN: Keeley Davis, Elsie Albert, Taliah Fuimaono and Shaylee Bent will all return to the Dragons for the next NRLW season. Picture: Dragons Media

She was entitled to feel plenty of things at the end of her maiden NRLW campaign, but Dragons star Taliah Fuimaono admits the overwhelming feeling was one of relief.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.