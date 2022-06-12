'Poor form' for new Shellharbour Ward A candidates to show up

It would be "poor form" if some new candidates surfaced for the upcoming Shellharbour Ward A election.
Residents in that ward will go back to the polling booths on July 30 after the Supreme Court decided the local government election was void due to a problem with the iVote system.
Independent candidate Kellie Marsh and Labor's Maree Edwards were declared victors in Ward A in December.
However, Cr Edwards finished ahead of Cr Marsh's running mate Shane Bitschkat by only four votes and 54 people failed to vote because of the bungle.
That prompted the decision to re-run the election. But that doesn't mean only those who ran in December are eligible to run in the July poll.
As in any election anyone can nominate, which could result in very different voting numbers the second time around.
Nominations will open Monday, June 20, and close midday Wednesday, June 29.
"I think it would be quite poor form of anyone to put their hand up now that hadn't put their hand up originally," Cr Marsh said.
"The way I look at it is if you weren't willing to serve as a councillor back in December when the election was put on, I'd be concerned about someone's ulterior motive now, to be quite honest with you."
Cr Edwards also noted the freedom for newcomers to nominate for Ward A, saying it "could substantially alter the outcome".
While the pair have to run again next month, the Local Government Act 1993 still recognises them as councillors and there has been no issue with them carrying out the relevant duties of that position.
Both councillors were intending on running again, though Cr Edwards said she would have to look to make arrangements for the care of her ill father, for whom she is sole carer, during the two weeks of pre-poll.
Cr Marsh will be on the ballot paper with her 2021 running mate, Mr Bitschkat.
"I've been truly blessed with Shane that he has stuck with myself and community throughout this whole process," she said.
"It would have been quite easy for him to walk away but he's very committed to serving the community and will be putting his hand up again."
But both councillors are unhappy about having to go back to the polls so soon.
"The amount of time and resources that have been spent on this is just ludicrous and to tell the voters now that just after a federal election they have to go back to the ballot box again is just ridiculous," Cr Marsh said.
Cr Edwards said it was "pretty unfair" on the residents of Shellharbour.
"Overall I just think the NSW government has failed the residents of Shellharbour," she said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
