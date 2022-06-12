Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Poor form' for new Shellharbour Ward A candidates to show up

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 12 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voting: Shellharbour City Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh and Cr Maree Edwards are unhappy Ward A residents have to go back to the polls next month.

It would be "poor form" if some new candidates surfaced for the upcoming Shellharbour Ward A election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.