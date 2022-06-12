Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW student Coady Gillis one step closer to lifesaving treatment in America

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 12 2022 - 11:55am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coady Gillis, 21, suffers from a myriad of rare chronic conditions. But she is now one step closer to potentially lifesaving treatment. Pictures: supplied.

While many were studying from home during the pandemic, University of Wollongong student Coady Gillis was completing her exams from a hospital bed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.