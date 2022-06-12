Scott Chipperfield is ready to run the Illawarra Premier League gauntlet after Tarrawanna prevailed in an eight-goal thriller against Bellambi to stay top of the ladder.
The Blueys are now three points clear, but have played more games than any other team in the competition given the unpredictable nature of washouts so far this season.
Advertisement
They now face heavyweights Albion Park, Wollongong Olympic and Wolllongong United in the next three rounds, which provide a stern test of their title credentials.
"It'll be the making of our season," Chipperfield said.
"We haven't played Olympic or United yet, so the next three weeks are a big test to see how we measure up."
Scores were level at 3-all after 85 minutes at Elizabeth Park on Saturday, before Jacob Gjosevski scored twice to secure a 5-3 win for Tarrawanna.
The Blueys had led 2-1 at half-time through a Takumi Ofuka double, only to be pegged back twice in the second half.
Chipperfield was relieved to walk away with three points.
"The pitch was pretty heavy and it was windy as well, it was pretty difficult," he said.
"We controlled the first half pretty well, but they came back at us in the second half.
"Bellambi had their chances, it could have gone either way at the end.
"It's a game you don't really take a lot away from, I'm just happy to get the win."
The result came with added significance because nearest rivals Olympic were held to a scoreless draw by Woonona, while Bulli also dropped points with 1-all finish against Corrimal.
Coniston edged out South Coast United 1-nil, while in Sunday's games a first half goal was enough for Port Kembla to beat Cringila at Weatherall Park.
Meanwhile, Wollongong United kicked off their big week with a 2-nil victory over Albion Park, through goals to Jeremy Flanagan and Mitsuo Yamada, before Wednesday night's Australia Cup clash against St George.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.