Shell Cove chopper paramedic celebrated in Queen's Birthday Honours

By Rosie Bensley
June 12 2022 - 12:00pm
Wayne Cannon, is a team leader at the Albion Park TOLL rescue base. He's pictured here in front of his work transport. Picture: Courtesy of TOLL

After watching a paramedic step off a helicopter at the Jindabyne snow fields more than 30 years ago, Wayne Cannon knew immediately he'd witnessed his calling.

