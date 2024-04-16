Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
All about Lenny: Illawarra jazz musicians unite in appreciation for local legend

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated April 16 2024 - 6:18pm, first published 4:58pm
Neil 'Lenny' Lendrum at the Illawarra Jazz Club gig dedicated to him. Picture by Adam McLean
Neil 'Lenny' Lendrum at the Illawarra Jazz Club gig dedicated to him. Picture by Adam McLean

The Illawarra's jazz musicians have come together to show their appreciation for one of their own who has given much to local scene but is now unwell with cancer.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

