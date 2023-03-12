Hundreds of music lovers streamed into the streets of Kiama on Sunday for the final day of the 2023 Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival.
Kids, parents, elderly couples, youngsters and dogs - all were out and about on Terralong Street to enjoy the good vibes.
Popular singer Owen Campbell received a thundering round of applause as he performed on the main stage, while the NSW Police Big Band attracted a large number of spectators in another part of the street.
The three-day event saw a range of award-winning artists take to stages and streets across Kiama, Gerringong and Minnamurra.
Aussie Barney McAll, Benji and the Saltwater Sound System from the Pacific coast, CJ Stranger of the Blue Mountains and the Tony Allen Tribute night featuring an all-star eight-piece band were some of the star-performers.
Indigenous visual artist Jaz Corr created the artwork for this year's festival, titled "where the sea makes noise", and also had an exhibition titled "Kiarama" in conjunction with the festival.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
