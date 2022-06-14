The use of cannabis-based medicines to relieve pain is becoming increasingly common and now Wollongong researchers are looking at how they might help people with dementia.
A team from the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute, led by Dr Jessica Bartschi under Professor Nadia Solowij from the Australian Centre for Cannabinoid Clinical and Research Excellence, is conducting a study for people with early-stage dementia.
Dr Bartschi said there was a lot of evidence that cannabinoids were anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and good for pain relief.
She said research also suggested they might help with brain health and cognition, which all pointed to the possibility that they could be helpful for people with early-stage dementia.
There were a lot of treatments for dementia, Dr Bartschi said, but they did not treat the underlying pathophysiology of the condition nor slow its progression.
She said a diagnosis of dementia was a challenging and confronting time, both for the person diagnosed and the people around them.
"There is this incredible need for new treatments in these early stages to improve quality of life and slow progression," Dr Bartschi said.
It is something Dr Bartschi has personal experience of - her grandfather had dementia, and she knows what he and her father went through following his diagnosis.
"Ultimately, what we want to do is help," she said.
During the study, participants will take a capsule of the trial drug or a placebo twice daily for 12 weeks.
The medication involved in the trial contains cannabidiol, or CBD, which does not have intoxicating or psychoactive properties.
Researchers are now recruiting participants, who must have a recent clinical diagnosis of early-stage dementia and be aged 55 to 75.
They should also be living at home, but have someone to support them throughout the study.
The study will involve three testing sessions, at the beginning, middle and end.
Dr Bartschi said these would involve interviews about the participants health and wellbeing, as well as body measurements, blood samples and MRI scans.
Anyone interested in the trial can visit IHMRI's clinical trial page or contact Dr Jessica Bartschi on 4221 3732 or by email at jmills@uow.edu.au.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
