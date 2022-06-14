A man who was on strict bail conditions to not leave his house unless in the company of his mother following allegations of domestic violence was spotted driving 140km/h in a 60km/h zone, police allege.
Warrawong man Kyle Tilley, 22, is charged with police pursuit - driving dangerously and failing to stop and driving with an expired licence.
On Monday, July 13, at about 7.25am, police saw a vehicle travelling south on Windang Road, Windang.
Police measured the vehicle travelling 103 km/h in a 80km/h zone.
After activating their lights and sirens, police initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle continued to accelerate and reached a speed of 140km/h in a 60km/h zone.
Approaching traffic near the intersection of Boronia Avenue, the vehicle cut between lanes and veered in front of a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, accelerating heavily then reaching 130km/h in a 70km/h zone when driving over Windang Bridge.
The car continued its erratic driving, veering onto the opposite side of the road, driving between two vehicles travelling north and narrowly avoiding a serious collision, police allege.
Police then called off the pursuit as the car accelerated to 140km/h on the wrong side of the road.
The vehicle continued at speed going over a blind crest between Queen and Veronica streets.
Then, the vehicle returned to the correct side of the road at Lake Entrance Road, turning right and was last seen by police travelling west.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court show that the police were able to get "a good look" at the driver of the vehicle as it drove past them and saw two passengers also inside the car.
Later that morning a member of the public reported a vehicle abandoned at Verbena Way, Barrack Heights with two people running from the scene.
The Police Dog Squad tracked an occupant of the vehicle to a home in Viola Way.
Police arrived at the address and spoke with the occupant, who said it was just her and her two children at the house, but when questioned further said her friend was also at the residence.
The occupant allowed police inside, where they located the accused hiding underneath a double bed in the master bedroom.
Police arrested Tilley, who denied any knowledge of the vehicle and said he was hiding because he was breaching his bail.
Police allege Tilley was fully clothed, wearing a bum bag and holding two phones which belonged to the friend of the home occupant.
According to police documents, the man found hiding under the bed was the same man they spotted driving the vehicle through Windang.
Speaking with police, the friend of the home occupant said it was her car which was involved in the police pursuit, even though police had not provided a registration of the vehicle, police allege, which led officers to believe that the friend was aware the vehicle was involved in the earlier incident.
The friend denied being in the vehicle and said she was asleep in bed, despite being fully clothed and hair being in neat and tidy order, police allege.
The friend said the last time she saw the car it was at her mother's residence in Shellharbour the day before and she didn't know where the keys were.
The woman claimed to have been sleeping in the bed which the accused was found under and claimed to not have noticed him, police documents state.
The friend also claimed that a mobile phone on the bed belonged to the accused although she did not know him.
Tilley was then taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was tested for drugs and alcohol. Urine tests recorded a positive reading to the presence of cocaine and methamphetamines. No alcohol was recorded.
The accused last held a NSW learner rider licence which expired in February 2020.
In Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, police prosecutor Tanya Pavlin said the Crown opposed Tilley's application for release on bail as he is charged with serious offences and there is a threat of safety to the community and he is at risk of not attending court.
Ms Pavlin said the version of events supplied to police by Tilley and the account of the friend "made no sense at all".
Defence lawyer Anthony Stewart said Tilley was adamant that he was not driving the vehicle.
Mr Stewart said Tilley left his mother and her residence due to an argument about his Nan who was seriously ill with emphysema and COVID complications.
Appearing via video link, Tilley denied being behind the wheel.
"I was not driving the vehicle," he said.
Magistrate Greg Elks said after reviewing the circumstances it was not appropriate for Tilley to be on bail.
"I'm of the view that it's a strong case with a likelihood of a full time custodial sentence," Magistrate Elks said.
Tilley will return to court on July 13 at Port Kembla Local Court.
