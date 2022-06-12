Illawarra Mercury
A Warrawong man was refused bail after allegedly stomping on a man 15 times

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 12 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:00am
Jason Emmerich, who faced Wollongong Court on Sunday. Picture:Facebook

A Warrawong man was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court today after he allegedly kicked and stomped on another man 15 times while yelling about stolen cigarettes.

