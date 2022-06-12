A Warrawong man was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court today after he allegedly kicked and stomped on another man 15 times while yelling about stolen cigarettes.
Jason Emmerich was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and resisting officers.
Emmerich is yet to enter a formal plea to the charges.
Police officers arrested Emmerich yesterday after they were called to an alleged assault.
Police will allege Emmerich punched a man several times in the face, before kicking and stomping on him 15 times over 20 minutes.
A police officer tasered Emmerich when he allegedly would not comply with directions.
Emmerich's lawyer Anastasia Socorro said Emmerich's alleged violence was in defence of himself or his mother.
Ms Socorro said Emmerich lives with an intellectual disability, and he has access to an opiod treatment program.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall told the court the case against Emmerich was strong.
"Looking through his record, it's littered with assault offences," Sergeant Wall said.
She told the court the alleged assault ocurred while Emmerich was on parole for a serious voilent offence.
Regsitrar Peter Ritchie refused bail, finding cause had not been shown.
Emmerich will return to Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
